Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110,118 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globant were worth $142,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $194.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

