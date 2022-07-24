Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for about 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,690. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

