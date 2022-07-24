Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 8.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62.

