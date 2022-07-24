Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.81

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.81 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.93). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($2.93), with a volume of 14,947 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Good Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.83. The company has a market capitalization of £41.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.62.
Good Energy Group Increases Dividend
Good Energy Group Company Profile
Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.
