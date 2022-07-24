Governor DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $570,565.71 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $570,565.71 and approximately $20,881.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

