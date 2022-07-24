Graviocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00255374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

