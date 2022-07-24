Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.71. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

