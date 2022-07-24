Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of HAE opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

