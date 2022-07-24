Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,776 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE T traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,016,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
