Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 3,422 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.