Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.84. The company has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

