Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $853.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

