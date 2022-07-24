Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

