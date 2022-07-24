Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 2.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,525,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 141,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $43.42 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

