Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after buying an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

