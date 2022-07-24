Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

