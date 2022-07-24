Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 890 ($10.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.67) to GBX 900 ($10.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.10) to GBX 1,175 ($14.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.94) to GBX 925 ($11.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.63).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 856.80 ($10.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 820.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,530.00. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,655.81 ($19.79).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

