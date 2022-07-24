Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,422,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,370,386 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

