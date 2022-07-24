Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth $377,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 1.3 %

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.