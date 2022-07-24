Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Caleres worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Caleres by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $27.07 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $994.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

