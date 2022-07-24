Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.