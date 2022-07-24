Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Shares of WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

