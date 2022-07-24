Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 265 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.40 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

