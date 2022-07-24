Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 540,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.