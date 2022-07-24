Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.49

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.49 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 163.20 ($1.95). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.91), with a volume of 8,975 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £516.78 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Insider Activity at Harworth Group

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other Harworth Group news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 16,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £24,798.90 ($29,646.03). Also, insider Katerina Patmore bought 3,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,988.88 ($5,963.99). Insiders acquired a total of 71,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,112 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

