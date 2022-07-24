Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Financial

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.