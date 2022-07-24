Haven Protocol Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and $120,743.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,845.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.33 or 0.07114377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00259166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00114437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00669864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00578249 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,412,342 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

