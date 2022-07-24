HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $20.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,877. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.36.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

