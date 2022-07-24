HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.36.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $20.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,877. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

