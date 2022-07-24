Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.67.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.