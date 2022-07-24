Helium (HNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.68 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $6.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $9.39 or 0.00041323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00105334 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019552 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001507 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00242115 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007939 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000255 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,452,838 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.