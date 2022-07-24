Helium (HNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.68 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $6.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $9.39 or 0.00041323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00105334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00242115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007939 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,452,838 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.