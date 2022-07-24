Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Hibbett worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.85 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $593.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

