Hiblocks (HIBS) One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032683 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. "

