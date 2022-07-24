Hiveterminal Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $7,668.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

