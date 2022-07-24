Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.51.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $410.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.