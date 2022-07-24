Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

GM opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

