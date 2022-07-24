Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

