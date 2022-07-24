Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 17,342 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,841,359 shares of company stock valued at $55,960,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.26 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

