Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 276.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 192,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

