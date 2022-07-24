Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 276.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 192,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
PayPal Price Performance
PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.