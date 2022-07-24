Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.66.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

