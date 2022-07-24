Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.30 and a 200 day moving average of $566.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

