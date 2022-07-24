Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

