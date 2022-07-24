Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.95.

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $489.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

