Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

