Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Financial Survey

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Honest alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 1.07 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -7.55 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.43 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Honest and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honest and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 a.k.a. Brands 0 3 6 0 2.67

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 147.47%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 449.71%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.