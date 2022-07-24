Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

