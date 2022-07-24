Hoo Token Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $55.32 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
