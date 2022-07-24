Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $19.59 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $16.38 or 0.00073401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $207.03 million and $19.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00257232 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00096859 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002635 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,636,638 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
