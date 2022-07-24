Horizon Protocol Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $63,811.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

