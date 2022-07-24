Horizon Protocol Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $63,811.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol
