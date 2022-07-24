HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $112.00

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.03 million and $112.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00363961 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.